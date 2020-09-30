Johnson, Lynell I.

CROSS PLAINS – Lynell I. Johnson of Cross Plains, Wis., passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in her 80th year. She was born in 1940 to the late Nells and Lillian Freng in Thief River Falls, Minn.

She was a beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Johnson, whom she married in 1962 in Madison, Wis. She proudly worked at Preferred Title for 30 years, retiring in 2005.

Her favorite passion was quilting. She looked forward to attending quilting shows in Madison with her sister, Dianne. Lynell also enjoyed spending time in her three-season porch reading and completing Sudoku puzzles, as well as shopping at QVC.

She is survived by her son, David (Trish) Johnson; and daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Davis. She is also survived by her sister, Dianne (Larry) Schmidt; brother, Larry (Gloria) Freng; and her aunt, Ida Moen. She will also be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

