Severson, Lynn Elizabeth Barker

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Lynn Elizabeth Barker Severson, 72, died Nov. 16, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. She was surrounded by family and a beautiful view of Pikes Peak when she went to Heaven to be with God.

Lynn was born June 21, 1949, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., to Miles Hopkins Bass Barker and Catherine Frances (Smith) Barker. In the summer of 1965, her family moved to Madison, Wis., where she attended Madison West High School, graduating in 1967. Lynn then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison for college (1967-1971). She graduated with a bachelor's in interior design and was very active in the Kappa Delta Sorority - Tau Chapter, Wisconsin Hoofers, and the Student Association of Interior Designers. After college she moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., in 1971 and worked as an interior designer, where she specialized in window treatments and home furnishings. Lynn was an independent business owner for 44 years and continued to work up until her passing. She owned Lynn Severson Interiors, LLC and helped design many beautiful homes and offices in town. One of her passions was helping people live in beautifully designed spaces that brought them joy. Later she patented her Camily Wand Sticky Bug Removal Tool and started another business, Camily, LLC, in 2008. The Window Coverings Manufacturers Association (WCMA) awarded Camily, LLC the Best Technical Innovation Award in 2010. She was extremely honored to receive this award.

Lynn was very active in the community and always knew something special about everyone she met. She has been involved in the following groups and clubs: Monument Hill Kiwanis, PEO, Tri Lakes Women's Club, Woodmoor Church and Choir, Soli Deo Gloria Choir, Summit Scribes Calligraphy Guild, EWI (Executive Women International) and others. In the past she was also part of Junior League and USOC Field Hockey. She enjoyed singing, playing the piano, gardening, tennis, calligraphy, music, the outdoors, photography, knitting, sewing, bunco, and bridge. Lynn loved to travel and was able to visit many places in the world, including Australia, Europe and Hawaii. She cherished her annual trip to Door County, Wis., to be with family. Her pride and joy was watching her grandchildren play soccer and basketball. She always brought a smile to those she met and could create a special connection with people in a simple conversation and in a short period of time.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Miles Hopkins Bass Barker and Catherine Frances (Smith) Barker; as well as numerous aunts and uncles.

Lynn is survived by her daughter, Kristi Lynn (Doug) Howe; her son, Erik John (Rebecca) Severson; her grandchildren, Kira Howe, Keaton Howe, and Kate Howe; her sister, Shelley (Larry) Shea; her brothers, Rick Barker and John (Jan) Barker; her nieces and nephews, Miles, Anna, Lee, AJ, Ross, Jenna, and Lauren; and her aunt, Marilyn Smith.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, at THE CHURCH AT WOODMOOR, 18125 Furrow Road, Monument, CO 80132.

If you would like to send flowers: The Enchanted Florist, 366 Second St., Monument, CO 80132. (719) 488-1116

Donations in memory of Lynn can be made to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) foundation, with checks payable to CJD Foundation: 3634 W. Market St., Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333. Donate online: www.cjdfoundation.org/donate; or call in donations: 800-659-1991.