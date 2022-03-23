Menu
Lynn Marie Yngsdahl
1964 - 2022
BORN
1964
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
Lynn Marie Yngsdahl

March 6, 1964 - March 17, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE - Lynn Marie Yngsdahl, age 58, passed away peacefully at UW Hospital in Madison, WI, surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Lynn passed from Parkinson's Disease which she suffered with since the age of thirty-nine. Lynn was born on March 6, 1964, in Madison, the beautiful daughter of Bud and Donna (Reichenbach) Yngsdahl.

She graduated from Deforest High School in 1983. After graduating high school, she worked for EVCO Plastics. She loved her job at EVCO, a loyal employee who never missed a day of work. Lynn was truly an angel with a witty and sarcastic sense of humor. She cherished her parents, family, nieces and nephews. She loved animals, watching old movies, listening to music, photography, and riding horses.

Lynn is survived by her mother, Donna Yngsdahl; sister, Pam (Bill) Gray; sister, Julie (Jason) Arnold; sister, Vickie (Alan) Locke. Nieces and nephews: Brad (Eva, Mary) Hahn, Drew Gray; Ashley (Tim, Jameson, Remington and ReeseAnn) Foulker; Cambelle (Avery) Austin; Austin Porter and Taylor Lemon.

Lynn was preceded in death by her father, Bud Yngsdahl.

Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank the staff at Badger Prairie Health Care Center and UW Hospital for their compassionate care of our precious daughter, sister, and aunt.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 23, 2022.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
March 23, 2022
