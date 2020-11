Kindschi, Madeline M. "Madi"

MARKESAN - Madeline M. "Madi" Kindschi, age 95, of DeForest and Markesan, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Markesan Resident Home in Markesan.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 181 S. Main St., Markesan is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.