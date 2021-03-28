Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marc McInnis Crumpton
FUNERAL HOME
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR

Crumpton, Marc McInnis

FORT SMITH, Ark. - In memory of Marc McInnis Crumpton, formerly of Fort Smith, Ark., we are finally able to memorialize his wonderful life and honor him with our loving memories.

Marc was born Aug. 5, 1952, and grew up in Madison, Wis., where he enjoyed his younger years with great family and friends, sailing, ice hockey, music and a multitude of fond memories. He attended Colorado State University, graduating with a degree in technical journalism. Marc enjoyed and invested more than 30 years with Whirlpool, Corp.

He was married to Marcia Ann "Mimi" Williams. He is also survived by three wonderful sons, Marc Jr., Braun and Cliff (Kat). He enjoyed and adored his three grandchildren, Blake, Taylor and Peter. He is also survived by his brother, Chuck (Becky); sister, Susan Manning (Brad); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances Crumpton and his father, Charles Crumpton.

Marc entered into heaven to be with his lord a year ago on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. We are now thankfully able to have his celebration of life this Good Friday. Graveside services will be held April 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith, Ark., with a gathering to follow at Homewood Suites on Phoenix Avenue.


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Roselawn Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
Funeral services provided by:
Edwards Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Mimi, We were so sorry to hear about Mark. Craig and I only found out that he had passed away a couple of weeks ago. When he was ill and in the hospital a few years back, we had been praying for him and were aware that he had recovered at that time. Please accept our deepest sympathies, and know that I am thinking of you. With love, Shannon
Shannon Francis
May 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results