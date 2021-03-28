Crumpton, Marc McInnis

FORT SMITH, Ark. - In memory of Marc McInnis Crumpton, formerly of Fort Smith, Ark., we are finally able to memorialize his wonderful life and honor him with our loving memories.

Marc was born Aug. 5, 1952, and grew up in Madison, Wis., where he enjoyed his younger years with great family and friends, sailing, ice hockey, music and a multitude of fond memories. He attended Colorado State University, graduating with a degree in technical journalism. Marc enjoyed and invested more than 30 years with Whirlpool, Corp.

He was married to Marcia Ann "Mimi" Williams. He is also survived by three wonderful sons, Marc Jr., Braun and Cliff (Kat). He enjoyed and adored his three grandchildren, Blake, Taylor and Peter. He is also survived by his brother, Chuck (Becky); sister, Susan Manning (Brad); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances Crumpton and his father, Charles Crumpton.

Marc entered into heaven to be with his lord a year ago on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. We are now thankfully able to have his celebration of life this Good Friday. Graveside services will be held April 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith, Ark., with a gathering to follow at Homewood Suites on Phoenix Avenue.