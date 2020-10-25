Vike, Marc Laverne

LODI - Marc Laverne Vike, age 60, of Lodi, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 due to natural causes. He was born on July 3, 1960, in Beaver Dam, the son of Elmer "Vern" and Gloria (Brockert) Vike. Marc graduated from Madison East High School in 1978, and then went on to earn an associate degree at Madison Area Technical College. He married the love of his life, Kari Gesteland on Sept. 10, 1988.

Marc was a member and volunteer of the Ice Age Trail Alliance - Lodi Chapter. He enjoyed walking and mowing the trails. He was also an avid bicyclist. Some of his most cherished trips were walleye fishing in Canada and pheasant hunting in South Dakota. Marc loved rooting for the Packers and Badgers, playing pickle ball, singing, and playing his guitar, and boating and camping - he was fondly known as the "Pudgie Pie Man". Marc was a faithful friend who was always there for you and loved to make you laugh. He could start up a conversation with anyone and made all in his presence feel welcome and joyful. Most of all, he was a loving husband and father.

Marc is survived by his wife, Kari; daughter, Nicole Vike (Kevin Mitchell Jr.); cousins, Karen (Mike) Geier, Tom (Beth) Johnson and Elizabeth (Gary) Younker; lifelong friends, Dan (Michelle) Tekippe, Terry Nichols and John (Julie) Conlin; a multitude of other beloved relatives and friends; and, his furry buddy, Ellie. He was preceded in death by his parents; and cousins, Bill Johnson and Lucas Johnson.

Visitation by car will be held at N2780 Summerville Park Rd., Lodi, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. A private funeral service for immediate family only will be held and streamed via Zoom at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Friends and family who wish to view services via Zoom may visit Marc's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com.

May you be in peace Marc, your struggles with depression and alcohol are done. You will be greatly missed and always remembered.

Memorials may be made to the family to establish a fund for a bench in Marc's honor, to the Ice Age Trail Alliance, or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

