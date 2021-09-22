Dickmeyer, Marcella Emilie

MIDDLETON – Marcella Emilie (Bultemeier) Dickmeyer, 95, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Middleton, Wis.

Born in Adams County, Ind., she was the daughter of Herbert and Emilie (Kiefer) Bultemeier. She graduated from Ossian (Indiana) High School (Valedictorian) and Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing (Fort Wayne). Until 1972, she worked as a labor and delivery nurse at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., and then later in a private doctor's office.

She enjoyed family get-togethers, especially where cards were involved, and was an avid bowler. She also enjoyed traveling to many parts of the world.

On Dec. 27, 1947, she married Arthur Dickmeyer, who preceded her in death in 1986. She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Ann (Paul) Fletter of Coldwater, Mich., and Cheryl Lynn (Robert) Lentz of Rochester, Minn.; son, William Charles (Karla) Dickmeyer of Verona, Wis.; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Norma (Duane) Krall of Indianapolis, Ind. She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Arthur, in 1967.

She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Living Christ in Madison, Wis.

A memorial service will be held at LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE LIVING CHRIST, 110 N. Gammon Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will be at a later date at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Memorials can be made to Attic Angel Foundation, Madison, Wis., or to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761