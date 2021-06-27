Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marcia Clifton
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Clifton, Marcia Jean (Knipschield)

EDGERTON - Marcia Jean (Knipschield) Clifton passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Edgerton Care Center in Edgerton, WI. Marcia was born in Cross Plains, WI on July 5, 1945 to Cyril and Gertrude (Hanson) Knipschield.

Marcia worked for the U.S. Post Office for many years and served as a union steward looking out for her fellow co-workers taking her responsibility very seriously and was always organizing gatherings. She also loved getting together with her friends and their families at their annual picnics.

Back in the 80's she enjoyed dancing and frequently coerced her older son Rusty into being her personal dance partner, visiting many of the east Madison clubs including Pearls and the Hoffman House. She enjoyed getting dressed up in spandex, glitter, and fancy heels getting funky to her beloved disco music.

Marcia loved Florida and the warmer weather, living there early in her marriage to Cliff and again with her younger son Darcy in the mid 80's. She always planned to retire to Florida, but never made it there. She instead retired about ten years ago to care for her precious granddaughters Isabella and Emily in Evansville while their parents worked in Madison. She loved her family and took great pride in being a Mother and Grand Mother.

Marcia loved animals and had quite the menagerie in her home at any given time. Dogs, cats, birds, ferrets, fish, etc…always filled her home. She was also a great lover of books and had a huge collection, always frequenting several area book stores for hours. Marcia also loved collecting religious statues as well.

She is survived by her sons Francis "Rusty" (Brenda) Clifton III of Sun Prairie and Darcy (Janet) Clifton of Evansville, step-granddaughters Kimberly Clarson and Angela Clarson both of Stoughton, grandson Zach (Samantha) Clifton of Madison, and granddaughters Isabella and Emily Clifton of Evansville.

Marcia joined her parents, sister Geraldine "Jeri", brother Kenneth "Kenny", former husband Francis "Cliff" Clifton Jr. and infant daughter Julie Marie in Heaven.

Services will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at St. Aloysius Church, 115 Madison St., Sauk City, WI. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. Aloysius Church
115 Madison St., Sauk City, WI
Jun
29
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Aloysius Church
115 Madison St., Sauk City, WI
Jun
29
Burial
church cemetery
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
i worked with Marcia at the post office and she was amazing. I would see her and always say..."marcia, marcia, marcia" and she would laugh and laugh. So sorry for your loss.
cheryl vollbrecht
Work
July 2, 2021
UH Health Materials Management
June 28, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results