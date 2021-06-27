Clifton, Marcia Jean (Knipschield)

EDGERTON - Marcia Jean (Knipschield) Clifton passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Edgerton Care Center in Edgerton, WI. Marcia was born in Cross Plains, WI on July 5, 1945 to Cyril and Gertrude (Hanson) Knipschield.

Marcia worked for the U.S. Post Office for many years and served as a union steward looking out for her fellow co-workers taking her responsibility very seriously and was always organizing gatherings. She also loved getting together with her friends and their families at their annual picnics.

Back in the 80's she enjoyed dancing and frequently coerced her older son Rusty into being her personal dance partner, visiting many of the east Madison clubs including Pearls and the Hoffman House. She enjoyed getting dressed up in spandex, glitter, and fancy heels getting funky to her beloved disco music.

Marcia loved Florida and the warmer weather, living there early in her marriage to Cliff and again with her younger son Darcy in the mid 80's. She always planned to retire to Florida, but never made it there. She instead retired about ten years ago to care for her precious granddaughters Isabella and Emily in Evansville while their parents worked in Madison. She loved her family and took great pride in being a Mother and Grand Mother.

Marcia loved animals and had quite the menagerie in her home at any given time. Dogs, cats, birds, ferrets, fish, etc…always filled her home. She was also a great lover of books and had a huge collection, always frequenting several area book stores for hours. Marcia also loved collecting religious statues as well.

She is survived by her sons Francis "Rusty" (Brenda) Clifton III of Sun Prairie and Darcy (Janet) Clifton of Evansville, step-granddaughters Kimberly Clarson and Angela Clarson both of Stoughton, grandson Zach (Samantha) Clifton of Madison, and granddaughters Isabella and Emily Clifton of Evansville.

Marcia joined her parents, sister Geraldine "Jeri", brother Kenneth "Kenny", former husband Francis "Cliff" Clifton Jr. and infant daughter Julie Marie in Heaven.

Services will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at St. Aloysius Church, 115 Madison St., Sauk City, WI. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

