Goodrich, Marcia Lou (Wright)

NORTH PRAIRIE - Marcia Lou (Wright) Goodrich, age 75, of North Prairie, Wis., passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. Marcia was born on Aug. 26, 1945, in Ames, Iowa, to Frederick and Rowena (Akin) Wright.

Marcia is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Frederick Jr.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Jim; her daughters, Charlene Ulichny, Beverly (John) Wiedemann and Sabrina (Ryan) Stapleton; her grandchildren, Abigail, Arthur, Bridget and Declan; other relatives and many, many friends.

Funeral Visitation for Marcia will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at THELEN FUNERAL SERVICES (W309S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie - NW corner of Hwy's 83 and 59), and also on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m., again at the Funeral Home, with military honors to follow. Burial will be private for family at Southern Wisconsin Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Union Grove.

For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to: www.thelenfh.com.