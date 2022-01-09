Greve, Marcia (Baumgartner)

VERO BEACH, Fla./MOUNT HOREB - Marcia (Baumgartner) Greve, Vero Beach, Fla./Mount Horeb, Wis., passed away peacefully at the age of 68 years on Jan. 1, 2022, at The VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Fla.

Marcia was born Feb. 2, 1953, to Harold and Geraldine (Sutter) Baumgartner. Since 1971 Marcia worked in the banking industry in the Madison area, retiring from John Deere Financial in 2017.

She was always up for an adventure and willing to travel to places off the beaten path. She was active and enjoyed exercise, but what she most enjoyed was just getting outside and walking. Marcia became a fixture in the neighborhoods around her home as she was out every morning for her walks.

Marcia is survived by her husband of 45 years, Steve (Oj); son, Andrew; brother, David Baumgartner (Ann); sisters, Jan (Baumgartner) Ross and Barbara Baumgartner (Mary Dzurick); sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Julson and Susan Speth (Fred Brown); nieces, Jennifer (Ross) Brandl and Rebecca Ross; and nephews, Chad Baumgartner and Robert Speth. She was preceded in death by her parents; her nephew, Brian Julson Jr.; her brother-in-law, Brian Julson; and her brother-in-law, Earl (Shorty) Ross.

A celebration of Marcia's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com.