BELOIT - Marcia Ann (Hanson) Minter was born on Sept. 20, 1932, daughter of Nelly Mary (Kelly) and Marshall Claire Hanson, in Madison, Wis. She attended Madison Central High School. There she met the great love of her life, John William Minter. They married in 1952, and two years later settled in Beloit to raise their growing family. Marcia was a devoted mother of six and adoring grandmother of eight. Although family was the center of her life, she always made time for her friends and community.

Marcia throughout her life was a volunteer to many Beloit organizations and charities, including Wright school, Beloit Public Library, the Hanchett-Bartlett Homestead, Beloit Memorial Hospital and her church, Our Lady of Assumption. Supporters of Meals on Wheels, Marcia and John delivered meals to the elderly for many years.

Marcia passed peacefully on Nov. 18, 2020, surrounded by family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John; her son, Kevin (Becky); her daughter, Shannon (Joel); and her siblings, Mary Lou (Cameron), Shirley (Robert), and James (Donna).

Marcia is survived by her children, Patricia (Kevin), Michael (Wendy), John (Julie) and Christopher. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Meghan, Ross (Hyein), Katherine (John), Justin, Evan, Eric, Amanda and Jessica; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral and memorial services for Marcia Minter will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.

Contributions in Marcia's memory can be made to the Beloit chapter of Meals on Wheels.

