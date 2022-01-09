Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marcin Filutowicz
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI

Filutowicz, Marcin Stanislaw

MADISON - Marcin Stanislaw Filutowicz died on Jan. 3, 2022, at the age of 71, at his home in Madison, Wis. Marcin was born on Oct. 14, 1950, in Bydgoszcz, Poland, to Halina and Antoni Filutowicz. He is survived by his son, Mateusz Antoni Filutowicz.

He grew up and was educated in Poland. He earned his master's degree in molecular biology at the University of Warsaw in 1974, followed by doctoral training at the Institute of Biochemistry and Biophysics, Warsaw, Poland. In 1980, he received a doctoral degree in molecular biology from Polish Academy of Science. He conducted post-doctoral research on microbial genetics at the University of California in San Diego, where he moved with his young family. In 1987, he accepted an assistant professor position at University of Wisconsin in Madison and rose to become a full professor in the Department of Bacteriology. His academic career was devoted to studying basic processes of DNA replication. However, in the last part of his career, he developed highly innovative approaches to combat infectious agents by harnessing the natural antibiotic properties of non-pathogenic microbes. He became entrepreneurial and founded three biotechnology companies: Conjugon/Atterx Biotherapeutics, Inc., founder, president, CSO of AmebaGone, Inc. and Agrafilms, Inc. companies. At the time of his death, he was working on grant proposals to support the research and development activities of AmoebaGone.

Despite his intense and very demanding professional life, he found time for family. He enjoyed the great American West and admired the beauty of American National Parks. Many of his earlier years were spent traveling, fishing, scuba diving, and enjoying the fruits of his labor. During his international travels he enjoyed the exotic beauty of nature, ethnic cuisine and meeting people from different cultures.

He enjoyed attending to his beautiful garden, always looking for new projects and fabulous plant specimens to add to his collection.

He was an exquisitely creative cook and wine maker, and enjoyed spending time in the company of closest family and friends.

Marcin will be missed by all who knew him.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Marcin was the first PI I met I met when I interviewed at UW-Madison for my PhD program. It wasn't a formal meeting; we just happened to be in the elevator at the same time. A simple smile sparked our brief conversation, and even though we had zero ties to each other Marcin always made an effort to say hi in the hallway, and I will miss that. I always felt welcomed by Marcin.
Lauren Lucas
Work
January 25, 2022
Jade Wang
January 12, 2022
Marcina poznalem, gdy byl doktorantem w IBB PAN w Warszawie. Kariera akademicka i biobiznesowa Marcina byla wyjatkowo blyskotliwa. Smutne, ze nie spotkamy sie wiecej w San Diego. Niech dobry Bog ma jego dusze w swojej opiece. Serdeczne kondolence dla rodziny Marcina.
Jerzy Barankiewicz
Work
January 10, 2022
I only knew Marcin a few short months as his nurse but I am certain I won´t forget him. He impressed me with his sense of humor, then his intellect, and finally I came to see how deeply he cared for everyone he knew. I truly feel blessed to have gotten to know Marcin.
Laura Stieve
Work
January 9, 2022
Matt, I am so sorry. My condolences to you and your mother. May you be surrounded and in light and love. Your father seems to be quite accomplished and driven. I would love to hear from you to see where your journey has taken you since we graduated MATC. [email protected]
Peggy Stormoen
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results