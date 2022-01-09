Filutowicz, Marcin Stanislaw

MADISON - Marcin Stanislaw Filutowicz died on Jan. 3, 2022, at the age of 71, at his home in Madison, Wis. Marcin was born on Oct. 14, 1950, in Bydgoszcz, Poland, to Halina and Antoni Filutowicz. He is survived by his son, Mateusz Antoni Filutowicz.

He grew up and was educated in Poland. He earned his master's degree in molecular biology at the University of Warsaw in 1974, followed by doctoral training at the Institute of Biochemistry and Biophysics, Warsaw, Poland. In 1980, he received a doctoral degree in molecular biology from Polish Academy of Science. He conducted post-doctoral research on microbial genetics at the University of California in San Diego, where he moved with his young family. In 1987, he accepted an assistant professor position at University of Wisconsin in Madison and rose to become a full professor in the Department of Bacteriology. His academic career was devoted to studying basic processes of DNA replication. However, in the last part of his career, he developed highly innovative approaches to combat infectious agents by harnessing the natural antibiotic properties of non-pathogenic microbes. He became entrepreneurial and founded three biotechnology companies: Conjugon/Atterx Biotherapeutics, Inc., founder, president, CSO of AmebaGone, Inc. and Agrafilms, Inc. companies. At the time of his death, he was working on grant proposals to support the research and development activities of AmoebaGone.

Despite his intense and very demanding professional life, he found time for family. He enjoyed the great American West and admired the beauty of American National Parks. Many of his earlier years were spent traveling, fishing, scuba diving, and enjoying the fruits of his labor. During his international travels he enjoyed the exotic beauty of nature, ethnic cuisine and meeting people from different cultures.

He enjoyed attending to his beautiful garden, always looking for new projects and fabulous plant specimens to add to his collection.

He was an exquisitely creative cook and wine maker, and enjoyed spending time in the company of closest family and friends.

Marcin will be missed by all who knew him.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406