Bearden, Margaret Lorraine (Gundlach)

MADISON - Margaret Lorraine (Gundlach) Bearden, age 100, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. One of America's "Greatest Generation," she experienced the Great Depression as a young child and endured a worldwide pandemic in her final years. Many months in assisted living were spent isolated from family until all could be fully vaccinated and hug and visit once again. Margaret's family and friends were overjoyed to celebrate her 100th birthday outside on a beautiful day at her family home. She was even able to meet her five-month-old great-grandchild from Georgia, November Rose Nixon.

Born on Aug. 7, 1921, Margaret was the oldest child of Louis and Mina (Girstenbrei) Gundlach. She grew up on the family dairy farm in Madison near what is now the intersection of Highway 51 and E. Washington Avenue. Like most of her generation, Margaret lived through trials and heartache. She lost an infant sister, Pauline. At the age of 12 she first lost her mother to illness, followed by her younger brother, Robert, in a tragic sledding accident. Margaret's youthful days spent tending the cows with her father abruptly ended as she had to become "the woman of the house," cleaning and cooking meals for her family and farm hands.

Margaret graduated from East High School in 1939. She went on to receive a bachelor's degree in business administration from Madison College, often teased along the way for being the only woman in her business classes. After graduation Margaret worked in accounting for J.C. Penney on Madison's Capitol Square and was proud to have met Mr. Penney and shaken his hand.

As World War II began to rage, soldiers arrived and were trained at Truax Field in Madison. At a church social Margaret was introduced to a handsome, red-headed, southern gentleman, Edward "Red" Bearden, a soldier in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Red told her he would be honored to "carry her out," and her response was "I think I am a little heavy to be carried..." This started their romance that continued while he was deployed to North Africa and Italy.

Upon Red's return to Madison, they were married at Burke Lutheran Church on Oct. 20, 1945. They moved to Red's hometown, Atco, Ga., so he could continue his college education. When Margaret became homesick for Madison, they returned to Wisconsin with their firstborn son in 1947. They remained in Madison raising their family and sharing 62 years of marriage until Red's passing in 2007.

Margaret, not interested in social gatherings, preferred the company of her family, her books, blooms, and butterflies. She instilled a love of reading in all her children and taught them the calls of different birds in her gardens. In her later years, Margaret lovingly babysat for two of her grandsons and liked to take credit for the fine adults they became. Even when they were in high school, she continued to come every morning to see them off, often including a note or a smiley face in their lunches.

Margaret is survived by sons, Robert (Sveta) Bearden and Reed (Barbara) Bearden; daughter, Melanie (Greg) Luft; grandchildren, Amy VanDyke, Michael Bearden, her namesake Margaret Bearden, Lauren Nixon (Chase), Jacob Luft (Jenna), Casey Luft (Raquel) and Elizabeth Voltner (Ron); 10 great-grandchildren; and many extended relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; son, Louis (Skip) Bearden; brother, Samuel Gundlach; and granddaughter, Samantha Luft.

There will be a private family service at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona. Memorials in her honor may be made to Burke Lutheran Church, 5720 Portage Road, Madison, WI 53718, where she was a member for most of her life; Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711; or Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI 53704.

The family gives their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Oak Park Place, the unsung heroes, for their devotion to caring for our most vulnerable treasures during this unprecedented crisis.

