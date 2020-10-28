Conner, Margaret "Bernice" (Elliott)

OREGON - Margaret "Bernice" (Elliott) Conner, age 89, of Oregon, youngest and last remaining member of the Edward and Irene Elliott family, passed away on Oct. 25, 2020, at the BeeHive of Oregon, Wis., with her family by her side. Bernice Elliott Conner was born on May 24, 1931, in Eastman, Wis.

Bernice spent her early years in Prairie du Chien, Wis., and attended St. Gabriel's school through sixth grade. The family moved to Madison in 1943, where she attended St. Patrick's grade school for 7th and 8th grades and then attended Madison Central High School, where she graduated in 1949 with what she always said was such a special group of people.

Bernice married her high school sweetheart, James Conner, on Jan. 10, 1951, at St. Patrick's Church in Madison, Wis., and they would've been married for 70 years in January 2021. They moved to Oregon, Wis., in 1960, where they built their first home on Farwell Drive, which ended up being the best street in Oregon, where they raised their six children for 35 years, and she met her best friend, Mona Stack, and her extended family. She is survived by her children, Bob Conner (Cottage Grove), Sheree Henderson, Sue (Brett) Nelson, Bill Conner (all of Oregon), Brian (Sue) Conner (Portage), and Bruce (Sandy) Conner (St. Louis, Mo.).

Bernice loved her 13 grandchildren, James Conner; Bobby, Michael and Christopher Henderson; Steven, Aaron Nelson; Austin and Abbey Conner; Emily Wilkins, Eric Conner; Elliott, Wyatt Conner; and Maggie Scott.

Bernice also loved her great-grandchildren, Connor Clark, Michael, Daniel and Jayden Henderson, Hali Nelson, Eilee and Ada Nelson, and Lyla Conner; many nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many dear friends.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Irene (Boylen) Elliott; brothers, Joseph, Michael and Robert Elliott; sisters, Vivian Roach, Marcella McWilliams, Mildred Boylan and Dolores Wilkinson; grandson, Michael Henderson; granddaughter, Abbey Conner; brothers-in-law, Owen Roach, Bob Boylan, Ed McWilliams, Dean Chappell, and Lawrence Guenther; and sisters-in-law, Veronica Guenther, LaVonne Chappell, and Marian Elliott.

Bernice worked for the State of Wisconsin for 38 years, with most of those years at the Wisconsin School for Girls and Oakhill Correctional Institution.

Bernice was a devoted member of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church and liked helping prepare vegetables for Luke House. She loved family gatherings, watching all her kids and grandkids play sports, school plays and cheering on her Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. She was active with Oregon Town & Country Women's Club, 500 & Euchre Clubs and enjoyed all the great friends she met over the years in all of these clubs.

Her favorite pastime, and what she missed the most during Covid, was going out to eat (Maple Tree was her favorite place) with family and their life-long friends, Tiny and Nancy Urso and Dorothy and Charlie Kruse.

A special thanks to Tammy Morgan, the entire Beehive staff, Agrace HospiceCare and everyone who compassionately took care of Bernice; your efforts towards making Bernice happy and comfortable in her last months have not gone unnoticed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Noon, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will follow after the service at St. Mary's Cemetery, Oregon. Due to Covid-19, masks are required at the church and no luncheon will be served.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the BeeHive of Oregon and Agrace HospiceCare in memory of Bernice. We will miss you and your giggle so much Mom! "May the road rise up to meet you, may the wind be always at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face." Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.