Coombs, Margaret Mayer

ISSAQUAH, Wash. - Margaret Mayer Coombs has passed into heaven on March 7, 2021. "Margi" died from congestive heart failure, after a short illness; she was 79 years old. Dear Margi had her family together, and she was asleep, comfortable, in no pain, and at peace with God and the world.

Margi was born on Nov. 18, 1941, in Evanston, Ill. Her family moved to Madison, Wis., in 1944 and lived in Maple Bluff. Margi attended Edgewood Grade and High School. She graduated from Dominican University in San Rafael, Calif., in 1964. She married Edward Coombs in 1966 at the beautiful Santa Barbara Mission. Her 54 years of marriage were blissful, with family and friends, PTA, baseball, boating, snowmobiling, RV camping and traveling the world – creating many memories with family and friends along the way. Margi so loved her children, grandchildren, friends, the world, our flag, our United States of America, and our veterans. Her life was filled with joy, happiness, faith, and love.

Margi is preceded in death by her father, Gottfried O. Mayer; mother, Ruth M. Mayer; and brother, Roger G. Mayer. Margi is survived by her husband, Edward A. Coombs; children, Michael (Silke) Coombs, Margaret (John) Hughes, and Laura Green; and her grandchildren, who brought her love and joy, Kylie Green, Maximilian Coombs, Cameron Green, Emma Hughes, and Victoria Coombs. Margi is also survived by her sister, Josie (Biff) Mautz; brother, Phillip Mayer; and sister, Louise (James) Durbin; along with several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID, a service will be held in May at the Tahoma National Cemetery (military). A celebration of life, for Margi, will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, Margi supported Children's Hospital, Cardiac Unit, Seattle, and The Disabled Veterans.