Hill, Margaret M. "Peggy"

MADISON - Margaret M. "Peggy" Hill, age 71, of Madison, passed away, joining her husband, Craig, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1949, in Platteville, Wis., the daughter of Glenn and Ruth (Piquette) Polk. She married Craig Hill on Sept. 22, 1979. Their first son, Jeremy (Shaila Kuchibhotla), was born in 1983, followed by Hunter in 1985. In 2019 she was reunited with Kopavi Epp, the son she had put up for adoption in 1975.

Peggy is survived by her three sons; three sisters; three brothers; two grandchildren; and 13 nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID restrictions last fall, her ashes will be buried along with her husband's at COLD SPRING CEMETERY, N1235 Cold Springs Rd., Fort Atkinson, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

