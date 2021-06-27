Menu
Margaret "Peggy" Hill
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Hill, Margaret M. "Peggy"

MADISON - Margaret M. "Peggy" Hill, age 71, of Madison, passed away, joining her husband, Craig, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1949, in Platteville, Wis., the daughter of Glenn and Ruth (Piquette) Polk. She married Craig Hill on Sept. 22, 1979. Their first son, Jeremy (Shaila Kuchibhotla), was born in 1983, followed by Hunter in 1985. In 2019 she was reunited with Kopavi Epp, the son she had put up for adoption in 1975.

Peggy is survived by her three sons; three sisters; three brothers; two grandchildren; and 13 nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID restrictions last fall, her ashes will be buried along with her husband's at COLD SPRING CEMETERY, N1235 Cold Springs Rd., Fort Atkinson, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Burial
2:00p.m.
COLD SPRING CEMETERY
N1235 Cold Springs Rd., Fort Atkinson, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
