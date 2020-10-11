Hill, Margaret M. "Peggy"

MADISON - Margaret M. "Peggy" Hill, age 71, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital.

She was born on June 8, 1949, in Platteville, Wis., the daughter of Glenn and Ruth (Piquette) Polk.

Daughter of a traveling salesman, Peggy ended up growing up in various parts of the Midwest before the Polks finally settled down in Fort Atkinson. Peggy graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1967.

She married Craig Hill on Sept. 22, 1979. Their first son, Jeremy (Shaila Kuchibhotla), was born in 1983, followed by Hunter in 1985.

Peggy proudly worked in billing and insurance at Bone and Joint Clinic, and then as a clinic supervisor for Lutheran Social Services for over 25 years, finally retiring in 2014.

Fortunately, last summer she was able to reconnect with the son she had given up for adoption in 1975, Kopavi Epp of Portland, Ore. Even though they had little time together, she greatly cherished being able to finally connect with him.

Now "Crazy" and his "Chicky Baby" are traveling the universe together.

Peggy is survived by her three sons; three sisters, Mary (John) Witte, Judy (Gary) Weimer and Anne (Bruce) Andryszcyk; three brothers, John (Nancy) Polk, Jim (Sue) Polk and George Polk; brother-in-law, Paul Streib; granddaughter, Haelyn Epp; grandson, Aidan Epp; and 13 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Glenn Polk Jr. and Ruth Polk; her sister, Theresa Streib; and her niece, Bridget Polk.

Memorial services will be held next spring near her birthday so that we can accommodate the level of attendance we all expect. Please visit peggymhill.com for memorial updates.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in order to distribute to some of her favorite charities. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002