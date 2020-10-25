Karls, Margaret E. (Brennan)

LODI - Margaret Elaine Karls, age 89, of Lodi, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Oct. 24, 2020, at her home. She was born on Sept. 4, 1931, in Dodgeville, Wis., the daughter of Matthew and Myrtle Brennan. Margaret graduated from Dodgeville High School. She worked in Madison at General Casualty. Margaret's roommate introduced her to her brother, August Karls. They were married in a double wedding with her identical twin sister on Feb. 14, 1953.

Margaret was a homemaker. She loved working at the Supply Room, Waunakee High School, and volunteering at the Sauk Prairie Hospital. She was a lifetime member of Blessed Trinity Parish, where she served on the Parish Council and Parish Life Committee and was a member of the Council of Catholic Women. Margaret loved to bowl, golf, and curl, and was also an avid card player. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially playing Euchre or Bridge. Anyone who knew Margaret knows she loved to clean. Her house was always spotless until the day she died. She would always say, "Bored was Not in her vocabulary."

Margaret is survived by her children, Jeff (Julie Klucinec) Karls, Kathy Karls, Dennis (Darlene Rademacher) Karls and Theresa Karls Breunig; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; her sister, Carol Ann Deans; her sister-in-law, Delores Brennan; and brother-in-law, Joe Esch. She was preceded in death by her husband, August "Bud" Karls; her parents; her late husband's parents, Jack and Linda Karls; grandsons, Will Karls and John Augustine Karls; brothers, John, Francis, Bob, Henry and Ray Brennan; sisters, Betty Wunnicke, Alice Terrill and Mary Esch; and other in-laws and relatives.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Oct. 31, 2020, at Blessed Trinity, St. Patrick Church in Lodi, with Father Joe Baker officiating.

The family suggests memorials be made to Blessed Trinity School, Dane. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

