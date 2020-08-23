Kelley, Margaret

MADISON - Margaret Kelley passed away on Aug. 20, 2020, at age 92. Born on June 26, 1928, in Highland, Wis., Margaret was the second oldest of Leo and Lucile Kreul's seven children. Her siblings were sisters, Mary Claire Kreul, Virginia Prochaska, Evelyn McQuade, Carol Baggot; and brothers, Bill Kreul and Thomas Kreul.

Margaret attended grade school and high school in Highland. She went on to attend Edgewood College in where she received her bachelor's degree in 1947. Two years later she graduated with a degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Education. Margaret then taught junior high and high school English for several years in Cobb, Wis., McHenry, Ill., and Wauwatosa, Wis.

On June 21, 1958, Margaret married Paul Kelley; the two were married for 59 years until Paul's death in 2017.

Margaret kept busy with numerous activities. She served in several capacities such as President of the Parish Council at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church; President of the Queen's Guild at Queen of Peace Catholic Church; President of Lawyer's Wives of Dane County and Lawyer's Wives of Wisconsin. Margaret was also a long-time member of AAUW, serving as treasurer.

For over 30 years Margaret played bridge in several groups in the Parkwood neighborhood. She was also a member of a book club called The Seekers.

For over 25 years she was a realtor in Madison, Wis. Margaret finished her realty career with the Stark Company.

Margaret is survived by her children, John Kelley, Bridget Wolle (Chris) and Molly Eimmerman (Dan). Margaret's grandchildren are Gus Wolle, Bertram Wolle, Sonja Wolle and Adele Wolle. Margaret was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Adele, and son-in-law, Dan.

A graveside service was held at St. Raphael's Frenchtown Cemetery, rural Belleville, WI on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville assisted the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.