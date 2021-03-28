Lawinger, Margaret Ann (McGraw)

DODGEVILLE - Margaret Ann (McGraw) Lawinger, age 75, of Dodgeville, passed away on March 22, 2021, surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born April 21, 1945, in Dodgeville, and was the oldest of 12 children in the John and Kathryn (Brunker) McGraw Family. Being the oldest of 12 meant she was a second mother to many of her siblings and the right-hand helper to her mother with the household responsibilities.

Margaret graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1963 and married Daniel E. Lawinger on April 3, 1964. They had five children and raised them on their farms in rural Dodgeville. Their first farm was purchased from Margaret's parents where Margaret was raised. Then they purchased their second farm from Danny's parents where he was raised. Danny passed away on Jan. 14, 1986. Margaret was very proud of caring for the land with a family history.

Margaret worked in the Dodgeville area as a waitress. She worked at the Walmart Bakery until her retirement in 2019. She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, and baking, along with the most important to her, spending time with her family. Her family meant the world to her. She hosted many family gatherings and holidays over the years. No one went away hungry as Margaret was an excellent cook and baker. She took pride in working full-time until she was 74 years old, hoping to set an example of a good, strong work ethic to her family and all younger generations.

Margaret's grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her joy. She was very proud of their accomplishments, and she loved them all dearly.

Margaret is survived by her children, Dan (Dawn) Lawinger, Connie (Mark) Scheld, Lori Lawinger, and Larry Lawinger; son-in-law, Jeff Woollen; grandchildren, Zach Woollen, McKenzie, Parker, Grant, and Kyra Scheld, Avery and Landon McKinlay, Amber Hastings, Jen (Tracy) and Tim (Misty) Woollen; great-grandchildren, Harper, Sienna, and Kiera Hastings, and Sawyer, Abel, and Asher Woollen; special loved ones, Darci, Alyssa, Emily and Carley Sullivan; her siblings, Dianne McGraw, Pat McGraw, Milly (Dave) Babcock, Milissa (Jeff) Hoxtell, Tory (Dave) Meyer, Jim (Jodi) McGraw, Christine (Carl) Schulz, Tom (Becky) McGraw, and Shawn (Adriana) McGraw; and her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jean (Dave) Evans, Mary Finn, Ernie (Angie) Lawinger, and Ken Udelhofen. Margaret is also survived by many special loving nieces and nephews who all have been the recipient of her love, generosity and kindness.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Danny; her daughter, Mary Kay Woollen; parents, John and Kathryn McGraw; brothers, Bobby and Mike McGraw; her in-laws, Herman and Emma (Marr) Lawinger; sisters-in-law, Francis Udelhofen and Joyce Udelhofen; and brother-in-law, Pat Finn.

Margaret asked to thank her family and friends who supported her during life's journeys. Her family would like to thank the Agrace nurses, doctors, and staff along with Dr. Karen Berger for the care and compassion Margaret received.

Per Margaret's request, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers or plants, a donation to Margaret's favorite charities would be appreciated:

Iowa County Santa Cop: 1205 North Bequette St. Dodgeville, WI 53533

Ethan's Shining Light Foundation: 204 W. Valley St. Dodgeville, WI 53533

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com