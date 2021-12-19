Lindberg, Margaret Ann "Peggy"

MADISON - Margaret Ann "Peggy" Lindberg passed away on Dec. 15, 2021, after 89 amazing years. Born in Omaha, Neb., on Feb. 9, 1932, Peggy was the only daughter of the late William Fred Berger and Anna Lind Berger. After growing up in Gothenberg and graduating from Nebraska Wesleyan University with a B.A. in education, Peggy married Donald Dean Lindberg in 1956. They purchased a farm in Maxwell, Neb., adjacent to Don's parents' farm.

While serving in the Army, Don experienced the first signs of health issues that, after his discharge, caused them to move to Lincoln, Neb. In Lincoln, Peggy taught and supported Don while he completed his master's degree. They moved to Madison, Wis., in 1960 for Don to pursue his Ph.D. He became quadriplegic after an operation to remove tumors in his spinal column. Peggy taught for three years in Madison while Don was in the hospital. When he was discharged, she lovingly cared for him at home for 32 years. Peggy was an avid traveler, taking trips several times per year at Don's insistence. In her absence, medical students would care for Don. Many long-term friendships began with people from all over the world that cared for Don or whom Peggy met during her travels. Peggy visited many countries and went to all seven continents.

During their 35 years of marriage, Peggy and Don forged lasting and meaningful relationships throughout their community. Peggy was a gracious hostess, making people feel welcomed and comfortable; she was a master at initiating conversations that included all of her guests.

Peggy actively participated in PEO, initiated in chapter AW in Gothenburg, in 1951 and joined Chapter BW in Madison after moving to Wisconsin. Peggy supported the education of a young girl in Guatemala through high school via Compassion International. She was determined to make the trip to rural Guatemala at the age of 84 to meet her and then made arrangements for her college education. She worked on two projects to send refurbished wheelchairs and medical equipment to Guatemala and China. She volunteered for Mobile Meals, Interfaith Hospitality Network and Henry Villas Zoo and was a member of the Ashbury Methodist Church.

Peggy is survived by nieces, Sandra Nakamura, Takoma Park, Md., Linda Butler, Cleveland, Ohio, Laura Lindberg, Phoenix, Ariz., and Vicki Butler, Sacramento, Calif.; nephews, David Lindberg, Amarillo, Texas, and Tom Lindberg, Corvalis, Ore.; and cousin, Sheila Templeton, Locust Grove, Va.

Peggy will be remembered for her inspiring care of Don, philanthropic work, and innumerable friendships that she sustained and enjoyed over her lifetime. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. A celebration of life in Madison, Wis., and interment in Maxwell, Neb., will be held at future dates.