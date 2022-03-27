Menu
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Lindberg

Feb. 9, 1932 - Dec. 15, 2021

MADISON - Margaret Ann "Peggy" Lindberg passed away on Dec. 15, 2021, after 89 amazing years. Born in Omaha, Neb., Peggy was the only daughter of the late William Fred Berger and Anna Lind Berger. After growing up in Gothenberg and graduating from Nebraska Wesleyan University with a B.A. in education, Peggy married Donald Dean Lindberg in 1956.

Peggy will remembered for her inspiring care of Don, philanthropic work and innumberable friendships that she sustained and enjoyed over her lifetime.

A Celebraton of Life will be at Oakwood's Performing Art Center, 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison on Saturday, April 2nd at 1:00 p.m. A reception follows.


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 27, 2022.
