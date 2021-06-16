Lottes, Margaret Ann "Maggie"

HIGHLAND/MADISON - Margaret Ann "Maggie" Lottes, age 85, of Highland, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Crest Ridge Memory Care. She was born on Feb. 29, 1936, in Highland, Wis., the daughter of Walter and Wilhelmina (Martin) Hines.

Maggie was united in marriage to Philip Lottes on June 18, 1955, in Madison. She was a dedicated worker until her retirement. Her real passion in life was painting, and she was proud that her art traveled throughout the state of Wisconsin.

Maggie is survived by her husband, Phil; five children, Terri (Jim) Reinke, Joe (Judy), Pat (Patsy), Marianne (Jim) Russ and Tom (Becky); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Martin Hines. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Mary Schlimgen.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. A luncheon will follow at the funeral home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

