Margaret "Maggie" Lottes
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Madison East High School
Lottes, Margaret Ann "Maggie"

HIGHLAND/MADISON - Margaret Ann "Maggie" Lottes, age 85, of Highland, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Crest Ridge Memory Care. She was born on Feb. 29, 1936, in Highland, Wis., the daughter of Walter and Wilhelmina (Martin) Hines.

Maggie was united in marriage to Philip Lottes on June 18, 1955, in Madison. She was a dedicated worker until her retirement. Her real passion in life was painting, and she was proud that her art traveled throughout the state of Wisconsin.

Maggie is survived by her husband, Phil; five children, Terri (Jim) Reinke, Joe (Judy), Pat (Patsy), Marianne (Jim) Russ and Tom (Becky); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Martin Hines. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Mary Schlimgen.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. A luncheon will follow at the funeral home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Jun. 16, 2021.
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Mark & Mary Beth Jezo-Sywulka
June 23, 2021
To my Godmother RIP
Lori (Comp) Walsh
Family
June 16, 2021
My sincere heartfelt condolences to Uncle Phil and family. Aunt Maggie was one in a million! I will always have nothing but the fondest memories of her.
Eric Lottes
Family
June 16, 2021
