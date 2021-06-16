Menu
Margaret Meier
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
5785 Hwy. Q
Waunakee, WI

Meier, Margaret

CROSS PLAINS - Margaret Meier departed this earth on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Milestone Senior Living in Cross Plains, Wis., at the age of 93. She was born on May 10, 1928, in Waunakee, Wis. Margaret was married to Joe L. Meier on June 1, 1948, until his passing on Dec. 19, 2018. They enjoyed having people stop by to chat, play cards, and go fishing. The grandchildren loved her pies and applesauce.

Survivors include her children, Sandra Johnson, Bill (Rita) Meier, and Sue (Mike) Benes; grandchildren, Matt Benes, Stephanie (Nate) Schiele, Luke (Morgan) Meier, and Jon Meier; and great-grandchildren, Jack Pierick-Meier, Will, Jalen, Lukas, and Avery Meier.

Margaret and Joe were preceded in death by son, Robert; their parents; son-in-law, David Johnson; and many other family members.

A memorial gathering will be held at REX'S INNKEEPER to celebrate Joe and Margaret's life together on Monday, June 21 for visitation and lunch from noon to 2 p.m.

Donations can be made to the Agrace Hospice Foundation for the kind, considerate care they gave our parents. We would also like to thank the wonderful staff at Milestone Senior Living for the last two years of care for mom.

They touched so many lives over the years, and we treasure the memories.

Please share your memories at cressfuneralservice.com.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Memorial Gathering
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
REX'S INNKEEPER
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
So sorry to hear this, I just found out this sad news. Hugs to all! GREAT childhood memories will always be in my heart with your folks & the Meier pond adventures!
Debbie Meier
June 23, 2021
Best wishes to all of you as you celebrate the wonderful lives of Margaret and Joe. I'll always remember the farm pond and the bullheads. I still sit on one of Uncles Joe's stools when I put on my shoes. Unparalleled craftsmanship! I hope you are all doing well. Doug
Doug Buhler
Family
June 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results