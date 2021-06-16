Meier, Margaret

CROSS PLAINS - Margaret Meier departed this earth on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Milestone Senior Living in Cross Plains, Wis., at the age of 93. She was born on May 10, 1928, in Waunakee, Wis. Margaret was married to Joe L. Meier on June 1, 1948, until his passing on Dec. 19, 2018. They enjoyed having people stop by to chat, play cards, and go fishing. The grandchildren loved her pies and applesauce.

Survivors include her children, Sandra Johnson, Bill (Rita) Meier, and Sue (Mike) Benes; grandchildren, Matt Benes, Stephanie (Nate) Schiele, Luke (Morgan) Meier, and Jon Meier; and great-grandchildren, Jack Pierick-Meier, Will, Jalen, Lukas, and Avery Meier.

Margaret and Joe were preceded in death by son, Robert; their parents; son-in-law, David Johnson; and many other family members.

A memorial gathering will be held at REX'S INNKEEPER to celebrate Joe and Margaret's life together on Monday, June 21 for visitation and lunch from noon to 2 p.m.

Donations can be made to the Agrace Hospice Foundation for the kind, considerate care they gave our parents. We would also like to thank the wonderful staff at Milestone Senior Living for the last two years of care for mom.

They touched so many lives over the years, and we treasure the memories.

Please share your memories at cressfuneralservice.com.

