Philumalee, Margaret A. "Peg" (Mutchler)

SUN PRAIRIE - Margaret A. "Peg" (Mutchler) Philumalee, age 81, of Sun Prairie, Wis., passed away on Nov. 26, 2020.

Margaret loved and cared for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in an open and nonjudgmental way. She accepted everyone for who they were and always provided a safe refuge for those in need, which often included one of her home-cooked meals. Margaret was an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan, and one of her favorite memories was attending a Packers game at Lambeau field with her sisters.

Raising seven children did not afford Margaret much time to pursue other interests, especially without a driver's license. She received her driver's license when she was 35, and this allowed her to take a seasonal job with Swiss Colony. She continued working outside the home in various retail positions and eventually provided in-home daycare for her grandchildren and other families in need.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Anne; husband, Leonard; brothers, John and Timothy; sister, Ruth; son, Michael; and granddaughter, Ciara.

She is survived by her sisters, Marie, Jane, Rita, Anne and Jean; brothers, Thomas, Frank and Stephen; son, William Sullivan (Kathy) of Blaine, Minn.; son, John Sullivan (Mary) of Sun Prairie, Wis.; son, Matthew Philumalee (Marla) of Incline Village, Nev.; daughter, Juli (Anthony Harris) of Chicago, Ill.; son, James of Madison, Wis.; daughter, Jennifer of Madison, Wis.; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and special friend of over 30 years, Patti Reagan.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date due to Covid restrictions.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257