Margaret "Peggy" Strother
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Whitefish Bay High School
FUNERAL HOME
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
302 Columbus St
Sun Prairie, WI

Strother, Margaret "Peggy"

SUN PRAIRIE - It is with deep sorrow that the family of Peggy Strother announces her passing on Sept. 28, 2021, after an extremely aggressive leukemia cancer. Peggy was born in in Chicago, Ill., on May 17, 1940, to Stephanie (Biederman) Selz and Edward Selz. She graduated from Immaculata High School in Chicago and Marquette University College of Liberal Arts in 1964 with high honors.

Peggy married Attorney James F. Strother in August of 1964, and they celebrated 57 years of marriage this Aug. 15, 2021. They originally made their home in Milwaukee, then Whitefish Bay until they moved to Sun Prairie in 1973.

Peggy was a teacher in the primary grades at various Milwaukee and Sun Prairie schools. She also substitute taught for a number of years while her children were in school. She loved to teach German as a substitute at the high school and elsewhere. She later became a successful realtor and broker.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Jim; and three sons, Edward James (Amy), Jeffrey Joseph (Jolene) and Andrew John (Ruth). She is also survived by her seven granddaughters, Tess, Gaby, Natalie, Julianna, Clarrissa, Louisa and Stephanie, all of whom she loved dearly.

She is also survived by her sister, Barbara; many cousins in the Freiburg region of Germany; and many nephews and nieces. She leaves behind many friends who are like family to her in her seasonal residence in Naples, Fla.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Father Thomas Kelley will preside. A private burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie, Wis. (608) 837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
229 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie, WI
Oct
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
229 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim & Families - Our sympathies on the loss of Peggy. It has been a long time ago but we were hired the same day at AmFam back in 1966. After 49 years in the Insurance Business, I retired & Jane & I spend 6 mos. in Marshfield, Wi. & 6 mos. in Lake Havasu City, Az. I have many fond memories of our days in Milwaukee. How did we get old so fast. It sure would be nice to reminisce old times. May the Lord comfort all of you. Rest In Peace, Peggy.
Jim & Jane Schalow
Work
October 21, 2021
Dear Strother Family, I am sorry to hear of this loss. Mrs. Strother was my favorite sub for German! We played lots of softball games up in the park by Northside School in Sun Prairie with a gaggle of kids including the Strother boys. What a great time that was! God Bless you all and sending Peace to your family at this time.
Becky (Ritzer) Lowery
October 20, 2021
The Scheller Family
October 14, 2021
