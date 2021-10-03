Strother, Margaret "Peggy"

SUN PRAIRIE - It is with deep sorrow that the family of Peggy Strother announces her passing on Sept. 28, 2021, after an extremely aggressive leukemia cancer. Peggy was born in in Chicago, Ill., on May 17, 1940, to Stephanie (Biederman) Selz and Edward Selz. She graduated from Immaculata High School in Chicago and Marquette University College of Liberal Arts in 1964 with high honors.

Peggy married Attorney James F. Strother in August of 1964, and they celebrated 57 years of marriage this Aug. 15, 2021. They originally made their home in Milwaukee, then Whitefish Bay until they moved to Sun Prairie in 1973.

Peggy was a teacher in the primary grades at various Milwaukee and Sun Prairie schools. She also substitute taught for a number of years while her children were in school. She loved to teach German as a substitute at the high school and elsewhere. She later became a successful realtor and broker.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Jim; and three sons, Edward James (Amy), Jeffrey Joseph (Jolene) and Andrew John (Ruth). She is also survived by her seven granddaughters, Tess, Gaby, Natalie, Julianna, Clarrissa, Louisa and Stephanie, all of whom she loved dearly.

She is also survived by her sister, Barbara; many cousins in the Freiburg region of Germany; and many nephews and nieces. She leaves behind many friends who are like family to her in her seasonal residence in Naples, Fla.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Father Thomas Kelley will preside. A private burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

