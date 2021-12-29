Watzke, Margaret "Marge"

WAUNAKEE - Margaret "Marge" Watzke, née Sandley, age 101, passed away on Dec. 26, 2021. Marge was born on Aug. 29, 1920, in Browntown, Green County, Wis., daughter of Frank and Millie (née Devoe) Sandley. She was the third oldest of eight children. When she was 4 years old, the family moved to a farm near Cadott, Chippewa County, Wis. She attended school there and sometimes skied to class across the fields in winter. She was a caregiver for many mothers that gave birth at home. For entertainment, there was dancing, skiing, and hall roller skating.

Marge moved to Madison with a friend in 1940 to find work. She became a shirt finisher at a laundry and later earned her GED at Madison Technical College. She met Gerald "Jerry," and their first date was on his motorcycle. They married on Oct. 24, 1942. They farmed north of Waunakee and raised two sons, Ronald and Brian. Marge was a member of Saint John's Christian Mothers Society, Dane County Homemakers for 50 years, Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, volunteer at Waunakee Manor, and volunteer at Heritage School-Early Childhood Program. She was employed at Swiss Colony, Sun Prairie, and later at Central Wisconsin Center as a nurse's aide for over 18 years. Margaret became an accomplished acrylic painter and won blue ribbons at the Dane County Homemakers Convention.

Jerry and Marge left the farm and moved to the Village of Waunakee in 1983 to a new home. Their pastimes included bowling, golfing, bingo, traveling to visit family, snowmobiling, bus trips from the Senior Center, boating, and fishing. They sometimes fished in Canada. They enjoyed their cruise to Alaska, which also included train and bus tours. They also enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Mexico, and the Bahamas. Jerry and Marge followed the Packers, Brewers and Badgers and attended many games.

Marge is survived by her two sons, Ronald (Susan) Watzke and Brian (Gina Interrante) Watzke; grandchildren, Lynnette (Chuck) Gillette, Phillip (Isabel) Watzke, Mark (Michele) Watzke, and Lisa (Darrin) Davis; great-grandchildren, Amy (Cory) Himes and Michael Gillette, Phillip Jr. (Katelyn) Watzke, Justin Watzke, and Susan and Austin Davis; and great-great-grandchildren, Hunter, Lucas, and Branden Watzke, and Greyson Himes. In addition, Marge is survived by a sister, Gloria McKeller; sister-in-law, Carol Sandley; and many nieces and nephews. Marge was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; sister, Charlotte; and brothers, Laverne, O'Dell, Ted, Harold, and Victor.

Marge would like to thank Dottie, Lucille, Marion, Jan, Cookie, Nancy, Leona, Betty, and Tinker for being great friends throughout the years; Brian and Gina for their care and support; Ronald and Sue for calling on Sundays from California; and especially to Karen Wipperfurth for her companionship and helping with Marge's needs. Many thanks to the caring staff at Waunakee Manor and St. Mary's Hospital.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH 209 South St., Waunakee. Monsignor James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Due to COVID, the family is requesting that everyone be fully vaccinated and masked at the funeral. There will not be a luncheon, but look forward to a celebration of life at a later and safer date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be designated at a later date.

