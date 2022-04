Werndli, Margaret "Maggie"

WAUNAKEE - Margaret "Maggie Werndli, age 22. A Memorial service will be held for Maggie on Sat. July 3, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. A reception will follow at Murphy Park in Waunakee, please dress casual.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI