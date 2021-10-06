Wiest, Margaret A. (Meudt)

DODGEVILLE – Margaret A. (Meudt) Wiest, age 98, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Upland Hills Nursing and Rehab Center with her family by her side.

Margaret is survived by her children, Mary Ann (Lyle) Antonson of Dodgeville, John of Spring Green, Dan (Kathy) of Yorkville, Ill., Laurie (Jim) Goldthorpe of Dodgeville, Larry (Julie) of Green Bay, Jeanne (Ted) Meister of Dodgeville, and Joe (Becky) of Comstock Park, Mich.; 20 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Father Bill Van Wagner will officiate. Burial will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Pleasant Ridge. A luncheon will follow at the Dodger Bowl in Dodgeville. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Peter's and Paul's Preservation at Margaret's request.

