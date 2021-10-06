Menu
Margaret Wiest
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gorgem-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home
400 E Grace St
Dodgeville, WI

Wiest, Margaret A. (Meudt)

DODGEVILLE – Margaret A. (Meudt) Wiest, age 98, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Upland Hills Nursing and Rehab Center with her family by her side.

Margaret is survived by her children, Mary Ann (Lyle) Antonson of Dodgeville, John of Spring Green, Dan (Kathy) of Yorkville, Ill., Laurie (Jim) Goldthorpe of Dodgeville, Larry (Julie) of Green Bay, Jeanne (Ted) Meister of Dodgeville, and Joe (Becky) of Comstock Park, Mich.; 20 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Father Bill Van Wagner will officiate. Burial will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Pleasant Ridge. A luncheon will follow at the Dodger Bowl in Dodgeville. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Peter's and Paul's Preservation at Margaret's request.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
Dodgeville, WI
Oct
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
Dodgeville, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gorgem-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry for your loss. I am also wondering if this is a relative of John (Johann) Wiest who came over from Germany and with his brother fought in the Civil War. He had a son named John and one named George along with other children. Their farm was in Pleasant Ridge area. George was my grandfather and John was my great grandfather. My dad was Raymond Wiest and grew up in Plain, WI. My email is [email protected] Not sure if you can respond to this message thru the funeral home. If you don't want to, that is fine, too. Again, so sorry for your loss. I know how hard it is to loss a loved one and it doesn't matter how old they are.
Kathleen Wiest Kurth
October 7, 2021
