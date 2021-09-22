Williams, Margaret S. "Peg" (Moriarty)

MADISON - Margaret S. "Peg" (Moriarty) Williams, age 100, passed away at St. Mary's Care Center, Madison, Wis., on Sept. 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; and their son, Daniel. She is survived by her sister, Rita Schutz; her daughters, Joyce Scott (Mike), Donna Litecky (Larry), and Patricia Williams (Guy); and her daughter-in-law, Janis Williams. She also has five grandchildren, Rachel (Joey), Della, Sara (Roger), Maia and Elena; and four great-grandchildren, Flora, Bodhi, Malcolm, and Kavi.

Peg grew up on a farm with six siblings in Caledonia, Minn. When married, Peg and Roger lived in Minneapolis, Minn., for 50 years, where they raised their four children. Before retirement to Madison, Wis., in 1998, Peg worked as a unit secretary at St. Mary's Hospital in Minneapolis. She was married to Roger for 69 years before his death in 2009. During retirement, Peg and Roger enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren, visiting with their Hill Farms neighbors, and supporting their parish, Our Lady Queen of Peace. Peg was a woman of strong faith, and was always very proud of her family and Irish heritage.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Catholic Multicultural Center. The family also wishes to thank the staff at St. Mary's Care Center and SSM Hospice for their compassion and care.

