Frosch, Marget Pearl "Peg"

SAUK PRAIRIE - Marget "Peg" Pearl Frosch, age 83, passed away Nov. 6, 2020, at the Pines in Prairie du Sac. She was born in LaFarge on Feb. 21, 1937, to the late Glen and Bernice (Zimmerlee) Henthorn. Peg graduated from Fort Atkinson High School and shortly after met and married Robert "Bob" Frosch on Nov. 3, 1956; he preceded her in death on July 12, 2001. Together they made their home in Sauk City where Peg raised six awesome children. She enjoyed sewing, making great homemade meals and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Peg and Bob owned and operated Peg and Bob's Bar, "Bob's Never Inn" in downtown Sauk City for over 14 years closing in 1990. Peg later worked at Rayovac and Ace Sauk Prairie where she made many lifelong connections. Mom will be remembered for her huge heart, her love of family and her patience.

Peg is survived by her children, Cathy (Dennis) Frosch-Hellenbrand, Debbie Frosch, David Frosch, Laurie (Rick) Erdman, Lynn (Brad) Endres, Bobbie (Al) Steine; her sister, Kay (Dennis) Asmus; 17 grandchildren; 20 1/2 great-grandchildren; and sister in-law, Bev Savoy. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bob, Peg was preceded in death by her siblings, Bob Henthorn, Beverly Weger, Rita Peterson and Pat Klug.

A private family service will be held. A celebration of her life will be held in 2021 with internment in the St. Aloysius Cemetery.

Peg's family wishes to thank the caring staff The Pines and Dr. Maribeth Baker for her excellent care.

