Anderson, Marguerite "Rita"

MADISON - Marguerite "Rita" Gillespie Anderson, age 91, of Madison, Wis., died on Dec. 7, 2020. She was born on Aug. 30, 1929, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., the daughter of Robert and Margaret (Searles) Gillespie.

Rita graduated from Mineral Point High School (1947) and from Marquette University in nursing (1952). After graduating, she worked at St. Mary's Hospital, and she taught at Marquette University and the University of San Francisco. In 1957, she returned to care for her mother and stepfather, Anthony Hentz, as they battled cancer. After their deaths, she raised her younger brother, Michael Hentz, and worked as a public health nurse in Madison. Rita married Louis Wilmer Anderson on Jan. 10, 1962. They had three children, Margaret, Louis and Elizabeth ("Beth"). Rita was a loving and devoted mother and wife. In her retirement years, she was a docent at the State Historical Society and involved in researching her family's genealogy.

Rita is survived by her husband, Wilmer; daughters, Margaret Anderson (Chris Conlon) and Beth Anderson (Mike Gerdts); son, Louis Anderson (Julie); grandchildren, Ian and Alec Anderson-Conlon and Jacob and Leah Anderson; and brothers, Patrick Gillespie (Patricia) and Michael Hentz (Rosie). She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather; and her brother, Robert Gillespie.

The family would like to thank her caregivers, Matthew, Amy and Eric, for the support they provided to Rita during her last years living with dementia.

Rita was kind, gentle, loving and generous. She is deeply missed. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.