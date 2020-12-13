Menu
Marian Ganther
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Monticello High School

Ganther, Marian E.

MADISON - Marian Ganther, age 84, passed away at Agrace Hospice on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, of complications from COVID-19 following a stroke earlier in the year. Marian was born July 18, 1936, to Werner and Lillian (Klassy) Hefty near Monticello, Wis. She attended Monticello High School and enjoyed being in the marching band, plus going to all the sporting events.

After graduating from the University of Wisconsin in 1958 with a degree in medical technology, she worked at area hospitals until 1964, when she married Howard Ganther. They were blessed with two children and raised their family in Madison after some years in Ann Arbor, Bar Harbor, and Louisville. Marian never missed a day of work in over 30 years at St. Mary's Hospital, and later enjoyed working as a volunteer. Being helpful to others was a great source of satisfaction. She loved a good conversation and is remembered for her great smile. After retirement she enjoyed being with other snowbirds in Florida, cruising, and spending summers in Wisconsin closer to family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Bill. She is survived by her husband; son, Jim; daughter, Julie (Kenny) Urmie; brother, Tom (Suzanne) Hefty; grandchildren, Natalie and Joshua Urmie; and many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at a later date with burial at Highland Cemetery in Monticello, Wis.

The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace, All-Saints Memory Care, and Oakwood Village University Woods SNF for their loving care of Marian. Memorials may be made to the American Stroke Association.


MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our condolences to Howard, Julie and family, and Jim. Memories of Marian go back to a time when we were children and our families frequently visited back and forth on Sunday afternoon and also went for picnics to Vilas Park Zoo in Madison.
Gordon, Alice, Janette & Amy Holcomb
Friend
December 14, 2020
I met Marian when I was doing my internship at St. Mary´s for medical technologists. It was so nice to meet someone from my hometown. She was such a sweet lady. My sympathy to her family.
Heidi Woodruff
December 14, 2020
Howard, Jim, Julie and family. My sympathies on your loss of Marian. Many fond memories of Marian and your family at family get togethers. Wish you peace and happiness.
Renee Groom
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Marian was a wonderful person who I enjoyed working with in the lab at SMHMC for many years.
Pat Roth
December 13, 2020
