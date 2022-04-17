Marian Ann (Weisensel) Gmeinder

April 30 1930 - April 9, 2022

MARSHALL - Marian Ann (Weisensel) Gmeinder met the Lord on April 9, 2022.

Marian was born April 30, 1930 in Sun Prairie, WI to Leo and Catherine (Duschack) Weisensel. She attended Sacred Hearts School and graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1948. After graduating from high school, she had two radio shows at WFOW.

The most joyful part of Marian's life was her marriage to Fred Gmeinder, which lasted 69 happy years. She had two careers: bookkeeper for Gmeinder Welding, Inc. for the 42 years of its existence; and homemaker.

Marian had leadership positions in St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Village of Marshall government, and various community organizations. She founded several organizations including Marshall Community Theatre and Marshall Cable Commission.

She is survived by her children Marilyn (Grant) Majerus, Steven (Patty) Gmeinder, Annette (Barry) Witkowski, Nancy (Tim) Gmeinder Schroedl, Linda Barrett, and Julie (Jon) Holubowicz; sister Rita Richolson; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marian will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 1:00PM with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. Visitation will take place at church from 11:00AM until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery following the service.

The family wishes to thank Caring Made Easy and Agrace Hospice for their gentle care.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the St. Mary's Marshall campus of the Holy Family Catholic Church or Agrace Hospice.

Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family.