Taylor, Marian J.

BLOOMINGTON - Marian J. Taylor, 90, of Bloomington, Wis., passed away on Nov. 2, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2020, at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Bloomington. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be on Nov. 6, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the church, where there will be a Rosary prayed at 10:45 a.m. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Bloomington is entrusted with her services.

Online Condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com