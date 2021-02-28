Brechtl, Marianne June

MONONA - Marianne June Brechtl, age 91, of Monona, passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Oakwood Village University Woods, in Madison. She was born on Nov. 15, 1929, in DeKalb, Ill., the daughter of Ralph and Christina (Hansen) Flagler. Marianne graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1947 and attended Madison Business College. Marianne married Vic Brechtl of Plain, Wis., on Aug. 25, 1951, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison.

She was employed by Attorneys McBurney and Koch, and Kohl's Food Stores in Monona. After retirement, Marianne volunteered for many years in the gift shop at St. Mary's Hospital. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Monona and a resident of Monona for 65 years.

Marianne and Vic were fortunate to share a marriage of 67 years together until Vic passed away in 2019. They took many vacations together, enjoying the outdoors while camping in state and national parks, visiting all 50 states and making several trips to Europe and the Caribbean. Marianne was always energetic, friendly, and positive, enjoying gardening, reading, and looking after her family, especially her grandchildren as they were growing up. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and her family will miss her dearly.

Marianne is survived by her daughter, Ginny (Jon) Jenson of Madison; son, Mark (Julien Brugere) of London, England; her three grandsons, David Jenson of Madison, Andrew Jenson of Palo Alto, Calif., and Matthew Jenson (Mallory) of Chicago; and her great-grandson, Luke Jenson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vic; and son, Thomas.

Private family services were held.

The family wishes to thank the staff of both Heritage Monona and Heritage Middleton for the wonderful care they provided to both Marianne and Vic in their final years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

