Buttchen, Marie Christine (Haag)

MOUNT HOREB - Marie Christine (Haag) Buttchen, age 90, died on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the Villa at Middleton Village. Marie was born to Lawrence and Genevieve (Bilse) Haag on Jan. 2, 1930.

Marie's favorite pastimes were crocheting and making blankets for others. She volunteered by driving for RSVP, Meals on Wheels, and enjoyed spending time at the senior center in Mount Horeb with helping hands making teddy bears. She enjoyed many meals at Fink's restaurant with family and friends.

Marie's pride and joy were her ten children, all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by Roger (Terri) Buttchen of North Chesterfield, Va., Pattie (John) Kaeser of Deerfield, Wis., Steve (Sue) Buttchen of Albuquerque, N.M., Mark Buttchen of Blue Mounds, Wis., Julie Buttchen of Menomonie, Wis., Brian (Chel) Buttchen of Verona, Wis., Brenda (Mark) Larson of Verona, Wis., Scott Buttchen of Darlington, Wis., and Angela (Dave) Chappell of Portage, Wis.; daughter-in-law, Heidi Buttchen of Klevenville, Wis.; one sister, Leona (Wayne) Syvrud of Mt. Horeb, Wis.; 29 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents; partner, Vernon "Bub" McIntosh; one son, Jeff; one grandchild, Jennifer; a brother and sister-in-law, Alvin (Dorothy) Haag, Leroy (Esther) Haag.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the KRATZ FUNERAL HOME in Portage; Pastor Scott Daniel Ziegler will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at the Sunset Memory Gardens in Madison, Wis.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or Mount Horeb Senior Center.

Kratz Funeral Home – Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.