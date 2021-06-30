Menu
Marie Antoinette Dolan
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Dolan, Marie Antoinette

MADISON - Marie Antoinette Dolan, 78 years old, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Auburndale, Fla., on June 22, 2021. Marie was born on Oct. 3, 1942, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Nicholas and Ann Servedio. She married the love of her life, Thomas C. Dolan, on Aug.. 3, 1963, and they continued to reside in Chicago until they relocated to the Madison, Wis., area in 1980. Later, in 2013, Marie relocated to Florida to be closer to her daughter Karen's family.

Marie is survived by her two daughters, Linda (Dolan) Lindgren and Karen (Dolan) Descafano; grandson, Dominic Descafano; special family members, Joe Descafano, Rich Vanarsdale, and Mark Lindgren; nephew, Andrew Dolan Jr.; three nieces, Francesca Gettelman, Melinda Byrd, and Bethann Johnson; two brothers-in-law, Gary Ryno and Andrew Dolan; and her cat, Anna, who was her loyal companion, always at her side.

A visitation will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a service at 11:30 a.m., at RESURRECTION CEMETERY in Madison.

Memorials may be made to Dominic's (Marie's grandson) special needs school: Karen M. Siegel Academy, 935 Evenhouse Road, Lake Alfred, FL 33850.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Resurrection Catholic Cemetery
2705 Regent Street, Madison, WI
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results