Marie Predmore
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Predmore, Marie

MIDDLETON - Marie Predmore was born to Helen and Al Predmore in Hobart, Ind., on July 1, 1939, and died peacefully at home in Middleton, Wis., on May 24, 2021.

Marie loved language, learning, music, Star Trek, and ice cream. Her long and varied resume included stints with the Indiana Historical Society, Indiana NOW, the Appleton Post-Crescent, and the Army Corps of Engineers. She attended Indiana University and graduated from UWGB. She was a wonderful mother to Kim Hah of Madison and John (Andrea) Hah of Baton Rouge.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Arlene Predmore; and is survived by her children.

We are deeply grateful to Heather Krug and student therapists at the UW Speech and Hearing Clinic, the UW Geriatrics Clinic, Dane County ADRC, many caregivers at Heritage Senior Living, and our Agrace palliative care and hospice teams. Thank you for helping Marie maintain her independence and dignity as she lived with Wernicke's aphasia following a stroke, and then dementia.

Please share your memories of Marie at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
