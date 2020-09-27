Rieder, Marie Dorothy (Wahl)

MADISON - Marie Dorothy (Wahl) Rieder, age 96, left this Earth peacefully Tuesday morning, Sept. 15, 2020. She was born in Blanchardville, Wis., on Jan. 11, 1924, to Palmer and Monica (Daly) Wahl. Marie attended school there and was valedictorian of her high school class. Later, after graduating from St. Mary's School of Nursing in 1945, she became an RN.

While working at St. Claire Hospital in Monroe, Marie met the love of her life, William R. Rieder. They were married on Oct. 6, 1947, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Blanchardville. Their marriage spanned the next 67 years until William died in 2015. Their first 19 years of marriage were spent in Monroe, Wis. where they operated the family business, Rieder's Meat Market, and began raising their two children, Bill and Mary. The family moved to Madison in 1966. There, they were members of the Queen of Peace parish for many years.

Marie enjoyed refinishing and repairing antique furniture, gardening, sewing, reupholstering and completed many other craft projects throughout the years. In fact, she seemed really good at just about everything.

She is survived by her children, William J. (Mary Spike) Rieder of Waunakee, Wis., Mary Therese (Brad) Kemp of Blanchardville; her youngest sister, Mary Jean (Gene) Hendrickson of Blanchardville, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Mary Alice Rieder of Monroe, Wis., Yvonne Rieder of Herndon, Va., Hedy Wahl of Blanchardville; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; brothers, Maurice, Myron, and Mark Wahl; a sister, Margaret Gruenenfelder; brothers-in-law, Henry Gruenenfelder, Robert and Kenneth Rieder; and sisters-in-law, Charlotte, and Donna Wahl.

A private family service will be held at St. Victor's Catholic Church with the burial at Calvary Cemetery in Monroe, Wis..

Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434