WAUNAKEE - Marie E. Ryan, age 97, of Waunakee (formerly Lodi), passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. She was born in Fennimore, the daughter of Joseph and Saloma (Muench) Rudersdorf.

Marie graduated as valedictorian from Fennimore High School in 1941. She was employed as a secretary in the office of Attorney George Franz (Fennimore), and then as bookkeeper for Northland Greyhound Lines in Madison, where she met her "special Vince Ryan" who became her "forever-loving support partner." They were married in St. Mary's Church in Fennimore. After marriage, they lived in Madison, where Marie also worked at then "First National Bank" (U.S. Bank) in the Time Credit Department.

Marie and Vince moved to Sun Prairie in 1951 when Vince became a Partner and later President of Brooks, Inc. They raised their two sons together there before Vince's retirement in 1983. They then moved to Lake Wisconsin for summer residence and spent winters in south Texas and Sun City West, Ariz., for over 24 years.

Motherhood and homemaking was life's fulfillment for Marie. Her favorite role was wife and mother where her husband, sons and daughters-in-law rated "priority-plus." She always enjoyed cooking and baking, especially holiday cookies. Sewing projects occupied her time, as well as a home computer for e-mail and other typing.

Marie and Vince enjoyed many traveling vacations in the U.S., Canada, Hawaii and surrounding islands, as well as Ireland. They celebrated a 50th wedding anniversary in Sun Prairie, surprised by their family. In October of 2007, Marie and Vince, along with their sons and daughters-in-law, toured the Great West in a spacious motor home.

Marie is survived by her two sons, Jeff (Beth) of Monona and Lee (Pamela) of Lodi. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vince; an infant son and daughter; her parents; brother, Cletus (Millie) Rudersdorf; and two sisters, Amelia (Charles) Hahn and Germaine (Noehl) Knutson.

The family would like to thank the caring staffs at both, At Home Again in Waunakee and Agrace (both Palliative Care and Hospice).

Due to Covid-19, there will not be a public service at this time. A private Christian Burial will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made in Marie's name to any of the following: Agrace, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 (agrace.org); Roads to Life Tanzania, Inc., P. O. Box 157, Prairie du Chien, WI 53821-0157 (https://www.roadstolifetanzania.org); and/or Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish at St. Patrick's Church, 521 Fair St., Lodi, WI 53555 (https://btcatholic.us/).

May your troubles be less and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness comes through your door.

