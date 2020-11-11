Schmidt, Marie Emily

WEST BEND – Marie Emily Schmidt (nee Keehn), 54, of West Bend, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, after fighting a long battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of 28 years to Tom; loving mother of Katrina; dear sister of Bruce (Diane) Keehn, Theodore (Lisa) Keehn, Clarice (Dennis) Green and Joyce (Bruce) Komarowski; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 2 p.m., at ALLIANCE BIBLE CHURCH, 13939 N. Cedarburg Rd., Mequon. Visitation will be on Saturday, at the church, from 12 noon to 1:45 p.m. Memorials to the church are appreciated.