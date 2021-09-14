Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marie C. Stebnitz
FUNERAL HOME
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
248 South Ludington Street
Columbus, WI

Stebnitz, Marie C.

TOWN OF ELBA - Marie C. Stebnitz, age 93, died on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at the Larson House.

Survivors include her four children, Lucille Riddle of Poynette, Sidney Stebnitz (Brenda) of Columbus, Audrey (Leo) Fischer of Columbus and Lawrence (Annette) Stebnitz of Reeseville; son-in-law, Duane (Sandy) Schultz of Waterloo; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; her brother, Russell (Lucille) Pernot of Belleville; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2002; her daughter, Debra Schultz; grandson, Gerald Riddle; and sister, Rose King.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at ST. COLUMBKILLE CATHOLIC CHURCH, Columbus. The Rev. Will Arnold will officiate. Interment will be in the Portland Cemetery, Town of Portland. Memorials may be directed to St. Columbkille Church.

We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Mass of Christian Burial
ST. COLUMBKILLE CATHOLIC CHURCH
Columbus, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Thoughts and prayers for the family Sorry for your loss
Noel Stebnitz
Family
September 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss! She was such a sweet lady!
Lana Wiersma
Friend
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results