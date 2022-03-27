Marie Madeleine Aznarez Sutcliffe

Sep. 6, 1924 - March 23, 2022

MCFARLAND - Marie Madeleine Aznarez Sutcliffe died peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the age of 97. She was born Sept. 6, 1924, in St. Jean de Luz, France, to Rita Barcos Aznarez and Jacques Aznarez. The family lived in various cities throughout the Basque region until, at the age of seven, she moved to Casablanca, Morocco.

During World War II, while working as a telephone operator at the Cazes Army Air Base, she placed a call for a young G.I. named Rolland Dean Sutcliffe, and after a brief courtship they were married in 1945. When the war ended, they were stationed in Germany for two years until they moved to the Sutcliffe family farm in Black Earth, Wis. In 1958 they moved to Madison.

For several years she worked as a Coat Check "girl" and as a waitress at The Pines Supper Club in Middleton, Wis. After the passing of her husband in 1969, Madeleine continued working to support her children as a personal family assistant for UW Chancellor, H. Edwin Young. She also worked as a food service employee at Methodist Retirement Center (now Capitol Lakes) where she retired at the age of 75. When Madeleine first arrived in the US, she could barely boil water, but over time became an extraordinary cook. She also had a big heart and no matter how little money she had, always donated to those in need.

Madeleine was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters, a brother, and her husband. She is survived by her children, Rita (Ernie) Wittwer, Deanna (Stan) Heller, Christopher (Julie) Sutcliffe, and Eric Sutcliffe; grandchildren, Laura (Andrew) Arredondo, Jack and Claire Heller, and Andrew, Lucas, and Thomas Sutcliffe; and great-grandchildren, Ava, Emma, Mia, and Zoe Arredondo.

Madeleine was known for her off-the-cuff quips that everyone, but her, found extremely funny and will continue to live on in memory of her. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Quand il me prend dans ses bras

Il me parle tout bas

Je vois la vie en rose

