Sister Mariel Wozniak SSSF

Sister Mariel Wozniak, SSSF

Oct. 19, 1935 - Mar. 18, 2022

WAUNAKEE - Sister Mariel Wozniak, SSSF, age 86. Survived by her sister, Nancy of Brookfield; brother, Richard (Linda) of Oconomowoc; many friends; and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she ministered for 68 years. Sister Mariel lived her vocation as an educator and fine arts advocate, including many years of service to the Madison Metropolitan School District, the Wisconsin Arts Education Alliance, and the Wisconsin Dance Council.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Chapel, Milwaukee, and may be viewed on the sisters' Ustream channel: https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis. Donations in Sister Mariel's memory may be sent to the Madison Public Schools Foundation's Wozniak-Dickinson Visual Arts Endowment Fund, 101 Nob Hill Dr., Ste. 300, Madison, WI 53713.


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 25, 2022.
