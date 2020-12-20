Moen, Marietta J.

MADISON - Marietta J. Moen, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, following a battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on June 26, 1932, in Platteville, the daughter of Leo and Emma (Siepker) Langkamp. Marietta graduated from high school at the age of 16 and moved to Madison when she was 17 to attend Madison Business College. She started work for the Department of Taxation in 1949 and retired from the Wisconsin State Budget Office in 1993. Marietta is a two-time survivor of breast cancer.

Marietta married Deon "Bruno" Moen on Sept. 4, 1954, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Platteville. They enjoyed their days spending time with many friends at their property in Adam's County. They loved to take their grandchildren up to rake their numerous leaves that fell on their land. Marietta was an active member of St. Bernard Catholic Church for over 50 years, where she volunteered her time assisting various functions. One of her greatest joys in life was seeing her great-granddaughters, who always put a smile on her face.

Marietta is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Gary) Miller; grandchildren, Gregory (Jessica) Miller and Kristina (Jeff) Klug; great-granddaughters, Khloe and Hailee Miller; brother, Donald (Beverly) Langkamp; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Marcella (Dale) Sporle and Delores (Bernie) Fink; brother-in-law, Paul Moen; and mother and father-in-law, Hans Moen and Gladys Moen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. A graveside service will follow the Mass at RESURRECTION CEMETERY at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A celebration of life will be held in the summer. Please refer back to the Gunderson webpage for details.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sienna Meadows, Sienna Crest and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care for Marietta.

Memorials may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church, Agrace HospiceCare or The Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

