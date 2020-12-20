Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marietta Moen
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Moen, Marietta J.

MADISON - Marietta J. Moen, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, following a battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on June 26, 1932, in Platteville, the daughter of Leo and Emma (Siepker) Langkamp. Marietta graduated from high school at the age of 16 and moved to Madison when she was 17 to attend Madison Business College. She started work for the Department of Taxation in 1949 and retired from the Wisconsin State Budget Office in 1993. Marietta is a two-time survivor of breast cancer.

Marietta married Deon "Bruno" Moen on Sept. 4, 1954, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Platteville. They enjoyed their days spending time with many friends at their property in Adam's County. They loved to take their grandchildren up to rake their numerous leaves that fell on their land. Marietta was an active member of St. Bernard Catholic Church for over 50 years, where she volunteered her time assisting various functions. One of her greatest joys in life was seeing her great-granddaughters, who always put a smile on her face.

Marietta is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Gary) Miller; grandchildren, Gregory (Jessica) Miller and Kristina (Jeff) Klug; great-granddaughters, Khloe and Hailee Miller; brother, Donald (Beverly) Langkamp; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Marcella (Dale) Sporle and Delores (Bernie) Fink; brother-in-law, Paul Moen; and mother and father-in-law, Hans Moen and Gladys Moen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. A graveside service will follow the Mass at RESURRECTION CEMETERY at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A celebration of life will be held in the summer. Please refer back to the Gunderson webpage for details.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sienna Meadows, Sienna Crest and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care for Marietta.

Memorials may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church, Agrace HospiceCare or The Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI
Dec
23
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
RESURRECTION CEMETERY
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I worked closely with Marietta in the Department of Administration and State Budget Office. She was a model state employee and a sweet person. Wisconsin is a better place because of her exemplary service.
Richard Seaman
December 24, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results