Ary, Marilyn J. (Hall)

SUN PRAIRIE - Marilyn J. (Hall) Ary passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the age of 57.

Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral Service

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

(608) 837-9054