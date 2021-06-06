Brown, Marilyn Lee (Imhoff)

MADISON - Marilyn Lee (Imhoff) Brown got her angel wings on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 404 E. Main Street, with Monsignor Kevin Holmes officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Saturday at the church. Interment will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. A reception will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES, 2109 Bartillon Drive, Madison. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MARC.

