Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Brown, Marilyn Lee (Imhoff)

MADISON - Marilyn Lee (Imhoff) Brown got her angel wings on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 404 E. Main Street, with Monsignor Kevin Holmes officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Saturday at the church. Interment will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. A reception will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES, 2109 Bartillon Drive, Madison. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MARC.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
10:00a.m.
ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH
WI
Jun
12
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m.
FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES
2109 Bartillon Drive, Madison, WI
Jun
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH
404 E. Main Street, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.