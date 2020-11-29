Elmer, Marilyn

NEW GLARUS - Marilyn Elmer, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the New Glarus Home. She was born on April 22, 1929, at Deaconess Hospital in Monroe, the daughter of Fred and Barbara (Duerst) Roethlisberger. Marilyn graduated from Monticello High School in 1946, where she played clarinet in the band, along with being a cheerleader and prom queen. After high school she attended the University of Wisconsin. On May 6, 1950, she was united in marriage to Dwight Elmer at the Zwingli Reformation Church in Monticello. Marilyn had worked at the Mount Vernon Telephone Company in New Glarus and then as a CNA at the New Glarus Home until 1973. She then worked at Robert's Drug Store for 18 years. Marilyn loved her canine companions through the years, Skippy, Mitzi, Buffy, and Ginger. She was an accomplished seamstress, sewing all manner of items, from Barbie doll gowns to quilts. Marilyn also enjoyed tending her flower beds, cooking for family occasions, and playing bridge in the club she co-founded with Marie Reuter. She was a member of the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus. We will all miss Marilyn's amazing kindness and her beautiful smile that lit up the room.

Marilyn is survived by her children. Jim (Diane) Elmer and Jayne (Fran) Frechette; grandchildren, Erika (Dana) Doll and Mandy Sandahl; and great-grandchildren, Edan, Danika, Chase, and Sydney Doll and Brockton and Maddin Sandahl. She is further survived by a sister-in-law, Leah Elmer; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dwight; sister and brother-in-law, Delma and John Herschleb; brothers-in-law, Jerome and Neil Elmer; and sister-in-law, Dawn Downing.

The family would like to thank the staffs of the New Glarus Home and Monroe Clinic Hospice for the kind and compassionate care given to Marilyn.

Private family graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Swiss Church Cemetery in New Glarus. Pat Pluss will officiate.

A public celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at a later date.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

A memorial fund has been established.

