Myers, Marilynn L.

MADISON - Marilynn L. Myers, 71, died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 26, 2021, after a year-long battle with a variety of health issues related to chronic rheumatoid arthritis. Marilynn was born in Madison and spent most of her life in the city she dearly loved. For the past 16 years, she also enjoyed and contributed to a community of friends in Arcadia, Fla. A passion for traveling led her to pursue a career as a travel agent and later as a woman-owned business leader. Marilynn developed strong and lasting friendships with many of her clients, whether they were part of the IceCube Project team or simply personal clients she grew to know as her clientele expanded.

Throughout her life Marilynn was engaged with the city and its civic and philanthropic activities, principally volunteering her time at the Middleton Outreach Ministry (MOM). In her free time, she could often be found laughing and telling stories aboard her boat on the lake with friends, neighbors and family. Marilynn's friends spanned the globe. Her smile and outstretched arms welcomed many. She had the gift of making those around her the center of attention, whether they were the friend of 30 years or the barista at a favored coffee shop.

Marilynn is survived by her sister, Marcia Myers Carlucci of Virginia; two nieces, Kristin Carlucci Weed (Josh) and Karen Romano (Joe); a nephew, Frank C. Carlucci IV (Yvette); six grandnieces and grandnephews, Amelia, Charlotte, and Greyson Weed, Marina and Anna Carlucci, and Joey Romano; second cousins, Fran Wazenick and Meg Foster; her dear friends, Jackie Shaw and Joy Gottschalk (Rob); and godchildren, Hannah, Kira and Charlie Gottschalk; as well as a number of dear friends, all of whom totally adored her. Marilynn was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis P. and Ruth B. Myers; and brother-in-law, Frank C. Carlucci III.

Pursuant to Marilynn's wishes, no memorial is planned. The family would like to extend their gratitude for the support they received from the teams at Agrace HospiceCare Center, Meriter Hospital and Oak Park Place - Nakoma.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434