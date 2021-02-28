Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilynn Myers
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Myers, Marilynn L.

MADISON - Marilynn L. Myers, 71, died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 26, 2021, after a year-long battle with a variety of health issues related to chronic rheumatoid arthritis. Marilynn was born in Madison and spent most of her life in the city she dearly loved. For the past 16 years, she also enjoyed and contributed to a community of friends in Arcadia, Fla. A passion for traveling led her to pursue a career as a travel agent and later as a woman-owned business leader. Marilynn developed strong and lasting friendships with many of her clients, whether they were part of the IceCube Project team or simply personal clients she grew to know as her clientele expanded.

Throughout her life Marilynn was engaged with the city and its civic and philanthropic activities, principally volunteering her time at the Middleton Outreach Ministry (MOM). In her free time, she could often be found laughing and telling stories aboard her boat on the lake with friends, neighbors and family. Marilynn's friends spanned the globe. Her smile and outstretched arms welcomed many. She had the gift of making those around her the center of attention, whether they were the friend of 30 years or the barista at a favored coffee shop.

Marilynn is survived by her sister, Marcia Myers Carlucci of Virginia; two nieces, Kristin Carlucci Weed (Josh) and Karen Romano (Joe); a nephew, Frank C. Carlucci IV (Yvette); six grandnieces and grandnephews, Amelia, Charlotte, and Greyson Weed, Marina and Anna Carlucci, and Joey Romano; second cousins, Fran Wazenick and Meg Foster; her dear friends, Jackie Shaw and Joy Gottschalk (Rob); and godchildren, Hannah, Kira and Charlie Gottschalk; as well as a number of dear friends, all of whom totally adored her. Marilynn was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis P. and Ruth B. Myers; and brother-in-law, Frank C. Carlucci III.

Pursuant to Marilynn's wishes, no memorial is planned. The family would like to extend their gratitude for the support they received from the teams at Agrace HospiceCare Center, Meriter Hospital and Oak Park Place - Nakoma.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
You are dearly missed. You were my oldest friend and are in my thoughts regularly.
Mark Rose
February 22, 2022
Still missing you, my friend and our golf games. RIP at last.
Tamra J Lauderdale
Friend
February 22, 2022
Marilynn, it's been many months since I lost you, a friend I had just found in the last few years. You have been one of the best people I have ever known and I am so sorry for the future we might have had. Peace be with you dear friend.
barb lawrence
September 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss. MarIlynn, I will miss our times traveling around Florida to find treasures and adventure, playing golf into dark and laughing ourselves silly! I also will miss your shrimp BBQs.
Beth Wolverton
March 3, 2021
Marilynn was a good friend since college. Her passing deeply hurts my heart. She will be deeply missed.
Mark Rose
March 3, 2021
I will miss you humor, sharing a game of golf and having a beer late in the Florida evening. I cant believe you left us so soon.
Tamra Lauderdale
March 3, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
March 3, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We knew Marilyn as a very good neighbor on Harbor Court, who was spirited and kind. Sending our condolences.
Marlene Pechan/Steve Hynum
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results